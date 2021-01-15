Child Passenger Safety Event In Salt Point

This will be appointment only and will be held on February 4.

New York State Police will be hosting a child safety event early next month. Due to the coronavirus this event will be done by appointment only and will be held at 2541 route 44 in Salt Point. This way everyone will be able to follow all of the safety protocols and social distancing rules that are in place. Also, no walk-ins will be accepted for this event.

The child passenger safety event will be held on Thursday February 4 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. According to the New York State Facebook Page, there will be technicians there to help people install their child's carseat into their vehicle. Any questions that people about this will be answered as well.

For more information, people are being asked to contact Sergeant Anderson at (845)-677-7331 or you can email ktraffic@troopers..ny.gov.