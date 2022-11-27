Amazing Hidden Feature in $45k Dutchess County Home

It's no secret that it's getting harder and harder to buy a home in the Hudson Valley. In addition to high demand, new record-high interest rates have only made things more difficult. But that's what makes the cheapest house for sale in Dutchess County so special: it's under $50,000 and comes with an amazing hidden feature.

Homes for Sale in the Hudson Valley

Usually our Hudson Valley real estate tours take us to the homes of the rich and the famous. From the most expensive home for sale in Newburgh, NY that comes complete with its own home theater and batting cage to Derek Jeter's literal castle that's for sale on Greenwood Lake, there's no shortage of fantasy properties. This offering in New Windsor, NY, however, is in everybody's budget.

The Most Affordable Home for Sale in Dutchess County,. NY

This 850 square-foot, 2-beroom 1-bathroom home has everything a small family could need. There's a gas range in the eat-in kitchen as well as both a washer and dryer. And while the listing may not win any beauty pageants on the inside, it has an amazing feature outside.

Hidden Gem in New Windsor, NY

Hidden from the view from the road, the back yard of this $45,000 property is nothing short of spectacular. The hillside is covered in flowers, and the generous sitting area has room for multiple pieces of patio furniture as well as a firepit. There's even an outbuilding to house all of your gardening supplies.

For less that $50,000, not only does the house have a mortgage we all can afford (or a price tag that some of us might be able to pay in cash), but its hidden oasis is more impressive than yards of houses multiple times its size. Check out more photos, both outside and inside, below.

