Local Farm Market Offering Some of the Cheapest Eggs Around
How bout those egg prices? A Hudson Valley area farm market is offering a bargain on eggs.
Egg prices in New York have surged to record highs due to a nationwide avian influenza outbreak that has significantly reduced the supply of egg-laying hens. As of early February 2025, the average price for a dozen large eggs in New York is approximately $7.95, up from $3.30 at the same time last year.
The avian flu outbreak has led to the culling of millions of birds, exacerbating the supply shortage and driving up prices. For instance, the Crescent Duck Farm on Long Island had to cull around 100,000 birds to contain the outbreak.
Orange County, NY Farm Market Offering Cheap Eggs
Stonehenge Farm in Bullville, NY recently took to social media to announce they have Hudson Valley large brown eggs, just $5.50/dozen. "Yes, I’m losing money on this. No, I haven’t lost my mind." the posting reads.
The business had such a huge response that they sold out out of 120 dozen within days.
In a new posting on Tuesday, Stonehenge Farm wrote that they have another 180 dozen eggs arriving Friday, but demand has been so strong that they need to limit it to 3 dozen per shopper to make sure as many people as possible can take advantage of the deal. They also stated that the market price for eggs this week is up to $7.69/dozen, but as promised, they're locked in at $5.50/dozen until the end of April.
