Hudson Valley Man Charged After Dumping Boat at Local Cemetery

If you're visiting the gravesite of a deceased family member or friend, you don't normally plan on seeing a discarded boat lying in the middle of the cemetery. That is exactly what officials say happened, however, as a Hudson Valley man has now been charged with the unusual offense of dumping an old boat at a cemetery.

This may be one of the stranger headlines you'll read this week.

Hudson Valley Man Accused of Dumping Boat

The Examiner News says the manager of Union Valley Cemetery in Carmel had contacted police on September 2 that he found the 19-foot Sunbird Corsair vessel left at the cemetery. The Carmel Police Department determined that the markings on the boat had been intentionally removed in an attempt to avoid being traced, according to the Examiner. Now, the trail had begun.

Police investigated the matter over the past month, using a number of contacts and leads, which eventually pointed them toward a 43-year-old man from Mahopac. The Examiner says the suspect finally confessed on October 3 and was charged with illegal dumping.

Man Caught Urinating on Ex's Grave in the HV

This story from a few weeks back drew national attention. Could you imagine holding a grudge for 48 whole years? Could you also imagine being so bitter that you felt the need to disrespect your ex, in the absolute worst way possible, even after they had passed on?

A family noticed something seemed rather off at the gravesite of their mother. When the suspicious family members got permission to set up a camera at the cemetery in Rockland County they found out the shocking truth.

Vindictive Ex

The Daily Mail says that a man who was briefly married to the now-deceased woman and then divorced her 48 years ago, could be seen on camera getting out of an SUV and approaching the grave. Family members say the man then unzipped his pants and urinated on the grave, which is located at the Tappan Reformed Church in Orangetown, Footage appeared to show the very same man driving up every morning to urinate on the same site.

The footage was posted to Facebook by the 43-year-old son of the woman. But the vindictive ex may not have just been peeing on the grave. The Daily Mail says the son first became suspicious when he found bags containing feces near the site, during multiple visits.

The 66-year-old woman passed away in 2017 after a battle with cancer. Considering she has been deceased for 5 years, it is uncertain just how many times her ex-husband has done this. There is no word on how long they were married or the circumstance of their divorce.

As anyone could imagine, the family of the woman is angry and extremely hurt by the shocking turn of events. Unfortunately, Orangetown police have said there was nothing they could do because there were no specific threats of physical violence.

