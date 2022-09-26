Man Caught Urinating on Ex-Wife’s Grave in the Hudson Valley

Break-ups and divorces can get downright ugly. But could you imagine holding a grudge for 48 whole years? Could you also imagine being so bitter that you felt the need to disrespect your ex, in the absolute worst way possible, even after they had passed on? Some people just can't seem to move on with their lives.

A family noticed something seemed rather off at the gravesite of their mother. When the suspicious family members got permission to set up a camera at the cemetery in Rockland County they found out the shocking truth.

Vindictive Ex

The Daily Mail says that a man who was briefly married to the now-deceased woman, and then divorced her 48 years ago, could be seen on camera getting out of an SUV and approaching the grave. Family members say the man then unzipped his pants and urinated on the grave, which is located at the Tappan Reformed Church in Orangetown, Footage appeared to show the very same man driving up every morning to urinate on the same site.

The footage was posted to Facebook by a 43-year-old son of the woman. But the vindictive ex may not have just been peeing on the grave. The Daily Mail says the son first became suspicious when he found bags containing feces near the site, during multiple visits.

The 66-year-old woman passed away in 2017 after a battle with cancer. Considering she has been deceased for 5 years, it is uncertain just how many times her ex-husband has done this. There is no word how long they were married, or the circumstance of their divorce.

As anyone could imagine, the family of the woman are angry and extremely hurt by the shocking turn of events. Unfortunately, Orangetown police have said there was nothing they could do because there were no specific threats of physical violence.

