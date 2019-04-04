Celebrate The Miracle Mets of 1969 this Sunday in Newburgh

If you're old enough, you remember the New York Mets in 1969. Even if you weren't a sports fan, you were rooting for The Mets. At least if you lived in New York you were. I am, I was, and I did all of the above.

This Sunday, April 7, the Newburgh Free Library at 24 Grand Street will host a celebration of The 1969 Miracle Mets from 3 pm - 4:15 pm. Join American History Professor, and life-long Mets fan Rick Feingold and share memories of the 1960s Mets from their 1962 humble beginnings as the worst team in baseball to their triumphant 1969 season as World Champions. Managers Casey Stengel and Gil Hodges, Hall of Famer Tom (Terrific) Seaver, World Series MVP Donn Clendonon, and fan favorite Tug McGraw are featured. Includes 1962 and 1969 highlight videos.

Sunday's program is free to the public. No registration is necessary. Seats are available on a first come basis. For more information, check out the event facebook page.

