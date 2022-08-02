Celebrate National Night Out in the Hudson Valley

Tonight is National Night Out. What is National Night Out? According to the website, National Night Out “Enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community”. Sounds like a great concept, doesn’t it? And tonight happens to be National Night Out 2022. If you live here in the Hudson Valley, there are a couple of places to celebrate National Night Out.

The City of Poughkeepsie will celebrate tonight from 5PM - 8PM at City Hall, 62 Civic Center Plaza. There will be all kinds of entertainment for the whole family to enjoy, including music, a petting zoo, a touch-a-truck with emergency vehicles, a K-9 demonstration, games, a bouncy house, and free food. And National Night Out in Poughkeepsie is a free event, so pack up the kids and head to the City of Poughkeepsie for a fun family event.

The City of Poughkeepsie is not the only town in the Hudson Valley celebrating National Night Out. A little farther south, Fishkill will also be observing national Night Out this evening from 5PM - 8PM at Geering Park, and what a party it’s going to be. There will be food from The Cluck Truck, Empanada Mama, Mr. B’s Hot Dogs, Cheesecake Heaven and Twisted Sisters Ice Cream. Plus, live music from the band Everything Else. The Town of Fishkill Police Department will also be proving games and all sorts of family fun.

National Night Out is a great way to get the community and law enforcement together for all of the best reasons. To restore and maintain a sense of community, and to teach kids to appreciate and respect law enforcement, and vice versa. A great concept, a great night.

