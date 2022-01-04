Celebrate Betty White’s 100th Birthday in Poughkeepsie

Hearts all over the world broke on December 31st, 2021 after learning that we had lost an icon.

Actress, comedian, philanthropist, and all-around legend Betty White passed away peacefully on Friday, December 31st at the age of 99 according to People.com. The entertainment news site explains that White passed away "peacefully in her sleep at her home."

The Golden Girls star was turning 100 on January 17th and many outlets had celebrations prepared for the actress. People Magazine had a full magazine spread dedicated to Betty White's 100th birthday celebration. There was also a movie set to be released on January 17th.

With the passing of Betty White, fans were left wondering if the film event, 'Betty White: 100 Years Young,' would still be released. Producers of the Fathom Events celebration, Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein, write on the website:

Our hearts mourn today with the passing of Betty White. During the many years we worked with her, we developed a great love and admiration for Betty as a person, and as an accomplished entertainer. We are thankful for the many decades of delight she brought to everyone. Betty always said she was the "luckiest broad on two feet” to have had a career as long as she did. And honestly, we were the lucky ones to have had her for so long. We will go forward with our plans to show the film on January 17 in hopes our film will provide a way for all who loved her to celebrate her life—and experience what made her such a national treasure.

The film will give a backstage look at the incredible life and career of America's Sweetheart Betty White with insight from some of Betty's friends like Ryan Reynolds, Carol Burnett, and Valerie Bertinelli.

You can purchase your tickets to see Betty White:100 Years Young at the Regal Galleria Mall Stadium 16 at the Poughkeepsie Galleria for 1 PM, 4 PM, and 7 PM showings. Tickets are also on sale for showings at The Ridgefield Playhouse ( 7 PM) and ACM Danbury 16 (1 PM and 7 PM).

