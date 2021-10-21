Urgent CDC Food Safety Alert for 3 Types of Onion Affects New York

Take a moment before you decide to make those homemade onion rings. The CDC has some important information about onions you need to know.

Milkos

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced earlier today (October 20, 2021) on their Facebook page that there has been a Salmonella outbreak surrounding onions and that it is causing problems nation wide. At the time of the announcement 652 people had become ill and 129 had to be hospitalized.

The outbreak of Salmonella is food safety alert has been issued for whole red, white and yellow onions that were imported from Chihuahua, Mexico and distributed by ProSource Inc. (The CDC Map of States with cases)

It is important to note that these onions were imported at the end of August on or around the 27th. Unfortunately, onion can be stored for several month so there is a chance that contaminated onion are still out there in stores, homes and restaurants.

The CDC is recommending that your check your onions especially if you have had them in storage. If the label is no longer on them, play it safe and throw them out. It is also important that you clean any place that the onions may have been store to prevent addition food contamination.

According to the release from the CDC your should be looking out for the following symptoms:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration, such as: Not peeing much, Dry mouth and throat, Feeling dizzy when standing up - CDC

If you believe you have come in contact with Salmonella be sure to consult your doctor.

FAQ about the COVID Vaccine

Answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions Vaccinations for COVID-19 began being administered in the U.S. on Dec. 14, 2020. The quick rollout came a little more than a year after the virus was first identified in November 2019. The impressive speed with which vaccines were developed has also left a lot of people with a lot of questions. The questions range from the practical—how will I get vaccinated?—to the scientific—how do these vaccines even work?

Keep reading to discover answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions.

Don't let you dogs eat these foods