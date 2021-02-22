Casting Hudson Valley Locals for New HBO Series

Have you always wanted to be in show business? Do you think you have a knack for acting? The Hudson Valley has become a favorite filming site for both movies and television in the past few years. Only a couple of years ago HBO spent months in various towns here in The Valley to film the series "I Know This Much Is True." If you’ve always pictured yourself on the big or small screen, here is yet another opportunity for you to get there.

Grant Wilfley Casting is seeking Hudson Valley locals who are interested in working as extras in the upcoming HBO limited series “The Whitehouse Plumbers” from the producers of Veep and Succession. They are looking for men, women and children for paid extra work to portray 1970s types. The series is set in the early 1970s during the Nixon administration, and tells the story of Watergate masterminds G. Gordon Liddy and E. Howard Hunt.

Here’s an interesting piece of history. G. Gordon Liddy actually has ties to Dutchess County. In 1966 he was a prosecutor for the County and led a drug raid against Timothy Leary at the Hitchcock Estate in Millbrook. So, it seems very fitting that a series about Liddy would be filmed in the Hudson Valley.

Filming will take place in Newburgh, Poughkeepsie and Kingston beginning in May of this year. No experience is necessary. Mandatory COVID testing will be provided prior to filming. To be considered, register for free at www.gwci.app/talent. When registering make sure you select Hudson Valley as your employment area, and upload at least two recent photos.