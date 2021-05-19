Are you a former Hudson Valley cheerleader? Did you go to school in Red Hook? Wappingers? Beacon? Cold Spring? Peekskill? Have you ever daydreamed about being able to put your old uniform on and "Bring it On" with a former rival team?

There is a NBCUniversal project that is casting for former cheerleaders. Yep. That could be you!

According to their email, there is celebrity TV Host and a streaming platform who are looking to bring former squads, back together to face off against one another in some friendly and (of course) spirited competition.

So, what's the catch or the requirements?

You do need to be over the age of 18

You can not have ran for a public or political office in the last two years, nor be running for office in the next two years.

You will need to pay for your own transportation and lodging, if you are selected to attend the in person auditions.

For the application process, you will need to submit photos of yourself, then and now, along with photos of your squad and some info about your competition rivals.

The full application, click here, but make sure to read the fine print.

Do you think you have what it takes? Even if you don't, say you are not in "fighting shape" do not stress, the producers have said that they know that for many, it has been a few years since you were using those pom-poms.

So, do you want to "Bring it On" Hudson Valley style? Which schools would be great to see compete against one another? Ketcham and Arlington? Kingston and Poughkeepsie? Let us know if you hear back from your application. Best of luck to you and your squad. Would it be appropriate to say, 'Break a Leg?'

