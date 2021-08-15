Ok, this could be your chance, Netflix is casting. At this time they are looking for 'regular' people who they could feature in reality TV programming. But, wait it gets better.

Netflix is looking for all types of people who want to be on all different types of reality TV programs. For instance, you could be a new contestant on the next season of "Love is Blind" or you could use your audition to sell them on your new cooking show, maybe you have an idea for a travel show? Or heck, who even says your show would require you to leave your house?

According to their release, Netflix has a few shows that they are focusing on casting for, but they are also taking submissions for what they are calling "future submissions" and future shows.

You do need to be at least 18-years of age or older, and a resident of the United States. Think you have what it takes? You might want to get started on your submission. Get your show ready!

If you would rather audition for a show already in existence, here are a few Netflix shows that they are also looking for people for:

The Circle, Seasons 3, 4 and 5

Indian Matchmaking, Season 2

The American Barbecue Showdown, Season 2

A New series called, Roaring Twenties, which will begin taping shortly.

For more information about what you should have as a part of your submission and how to get it to the people at Netflix who make all the tough decisions, click here. What has been the one show you have HAD to watch on Netflix? Does it fit into the 'reality TV theme? Queer Eye anyone? Best of luck.

