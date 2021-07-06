Casting Call: Dark Haired Hudson Valley Women Wanted

It seems as though there is always a movie or a television show filming somewhere in the Hudson Valley. Actually, I bet there are several filming right now in various towns around the Valley. All that filming is good news. Not only does it bring the Hudson Valley lots of business and tourism, it also creates plenty of jobs for locals. Most productions that film in the Hudson Valley hire local caterers, design firms, consultants and of course, actors.

Hudson Valley actors have probably never had it better than they do right now. There are dozens of auditions and casting calls for extras, speaking parts, and doubles. This is one of those casting calls. Hudson Valley Casting has put the call out for dark haired Caucasian women for double. The right candidate should be about 5’8”, have a 31 - 33 inch waist, and 37 - 39 inch hips. They’re looking for a “curvy” woman rather than a “fit” woman. Filming will be Aug. 2 and Aug. 11 in Kingston and surrounding areas. SAG-AFTRA double rates apply.

Does this sound like something you would be interested in? Do you fit the bill? If you are a dark haired woman and you answered yes to both the above questions, then send a photo, your email address and phone number with your height and measurements to cdassistant@hudsonvalleycasting.com. For more information and to find out about other Hudson Valley acting opportunities, visit the Hudson Valley Casting website. Good luck, and maybe we’ll see you in the movies!

25 Hudson Valley Locations Featured in Movies The Hudson Valley, or the new Hollywood? The Hudson Valley has been featured in many movies over the years, and it's not stopping. From recent hits like A Quiet Place (2018) to modern- classic films like The Departed (2006), The Hudson Valley has been a low-key hot spot for locations. Due to tax incentives, beautiful locations, and the growth of independent filmmaking, the Hudson Valley will continue to thrive as a valuable destination for filmmakers.

So, we compiled a list of 25 Hudson Valley locations featured in film. This list includes blockbuster hits and independent films too. We hope you enjoy reading through, and learn more about The Hudson Valley and film!

The New Donut Shop that Has Ulster County Residents Raving Some of the Incredible Donuts at Hole in the Wall by The Anchor