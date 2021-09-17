Parents of the Hudson Valley with kids in car seats, rejoice, it's (kind-of) the most wonderful time of the year!

Target's car seat trade-in event is back for 2021, and it's currently underway right now. For those of us who have kids that have made their way through various stages of car seats, we can attest how awesome this deal is, because let's face it, kids are EXPENSIVE.

So, here's how this works - you can take a car seat that you child has outgrown, or one that you have in the house that is expired, bring it to Target, and receive a 20% off coupon to purchase a new one.

Even better news, if your little one has outgrown the need for a carseat or you just don't need a new one right now, you can use the coupon on other select baby gear like high chairs, strollers, and rockers - score!

The trade-in event is running now (as of September 12th) through September 25th, and the coupon is good for use through October 2nd.

One of the best things about the program is that they will take damaged, and as previously mentioned, expired car seats, as they end up getting recycled. According to the main Target website, 22.2 million pounds of car seats have been recycled through the trade-in program since it's launch in 2016.

Another cool thing about the event, you can go contactless, and here's how:

Bring your old car seat or car seat base to Target and drop it in the designated box in the store.

Open your Target App and scan the code on the box.

Open your Wallet on the Target App and find your coupon there.

Click on the Red + to save your 20% offer, and then, you can use it in-store at the register, or online!

Happy saving, and shopping!

