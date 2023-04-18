Every Car Enthusiasts’ Favorite Hang is Returning to New Paltz

Break out the wax and a chamois cloth, because Cars and Coffee is finally coming back to New Paltz, NY.

"Cars and Coffee" might be the car enthusiast's most famous synonym for a relaxed hang with fellow motorheads to do exactly what's in the name of the event: look at exciting cars and drink coffee. For the first time in 2023, a Cars and Coffee meetup is happening in New Paltz, NY.

Cars and Coffee Returns to New Paltz, NY

The SUNY New Paltz Auto Club recently announced their Cars and Coffee event this coming weekend on Sunday, April 23rd from 10 AM to 1 PM. They welcome all types of vehicles, from classic muscle to modern imports, and it will be the first opportunity for enthusiasts to meet in New Paltz since October 2022.

Cars and Coffee meetups happen all across the country (Adrian Newell via Canva)

Cars and Coffee on April 23rd in New Paltz, NY

The meetup, held at the Ridgeview parking lot (below) on the SUNY New Paltz campus, is free to attend, and isn't the first event thrown by the club with the goal of community interaction. Previous events including Halloween Trunk or Treats in 2021 and 2022 have been thrown to not only spread the love of cars, but to show outsiders that there's more to the passion than just revving your engine at a stoplight.

The event will take place in the parking lot next to Ridgeview Hall (Google)

Previous vehicles spotted at the New Paltz Cars and Coffee meetups include Audi R8s, vintage Chevrolet trucks, and plenty of "everyday" rides that look normal until you lift up the hood. Enthusiasts who can't make the April 23 meetup are welcome to attend the second Cars and Coffee event of the year the following Sunday on April 30th. Check out a Cars and Coffee meetup in upstate New York below, and keep scrolling to map New York's "most scenic road trip".

Cars And Coffee Car Show Every month car lovers unite at the Cars and Coffee event at Wimbledon Lanes in West Seneca.