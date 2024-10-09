Open Letter to Steve Carell & Tina Fey; You’re Doing Beacon Wrong

Dear Steve and Tina, we appreciate you staying in one of our favorite towns but you're doing it all wrong.

This month, filming begins throughout the Hudson Valley on a new Netflix show titled The Four Seasons. The series stars two mega-celebrities who have been spotted around town as they settle into their temporary home right here in the Hudson Valley.

Saturday Night Live alum Tina Fey and Steve Carell, whose iconic portrayal of Michael Scott on The Office still has people yelling "That's what she said" appear to be exploring their new Beacon, New York neighborhood by visiting local businesses and taking in the sights.

While we love that Fey and Carell are supporting the local economy, they're obviously new to the area and don't seem to be aware of some of Beacon's unwritten rules for celebrities.

Dear Tina Fey and Steve Carell, you're doing Beacon, NY all wrong

Tina and Steve, thank you for bringing your Netflix production to the Hudson Valley. We know you could have set your new series anywhere in the world and we're honored that you picked our hometown. However, it's obvious that you're not from around here.

You see, Beacon is our newest up-and-coming tourist destination. Fancy people, like yourselves, travel here from places like Brooklyn and Manhattan to pretend they're in a small town while still enjoying all of the high-brow luxuries they've become accustomed to.

We've noticed that both of you have been spotted dining at the Yankee Clipper on two separate occasions. Tina, we saw you leaving with leftovers after enjoying a delicious meal. And Steve, you may think it was nice to pose with staff during your own visit to the Clipper, but we don't think you understand the damage you've done.

The Hudson Valley has gone through great pains to push out many of our small, family-run businesses in order to open plant-based burger joints, artisanal cotton candy stores and vegan chocolate shops. It's not something we wanted to do but felt was necessary to attract a hipper and fancier demographic, like yourselves.

But instead of paying $50 for a gluten-free organic pancake, you've decided to visit the Yankee Clipper Diner. By doing so, you're supporting a long-time Beacon business. This is simply unacceptable. Lending your celebrity endorsement to a small, family-run business like this will only make it harder for us to knock it down and replace it with a gourmet sardine bar.

Just imagine what would have happened if celebrities like you decided to visit other long-time Beacon establishments. Places like Homespun Foods, Max's on Main and the Piggy Bank would never have closed. We're willing to give you the benefit of the doubt this time but urge you to be more cautious in the future.

We'd hate to see you eating a delicious Italian dinner at Brothers Trattoria, picking up groceries at Key Food or, god forbid, ordering a beer at the Barking Frog. These beloved local businesses are strictly off-limits to you.

Thanks for understanding and please watch out for the dummy light.

Sincerely,

The Hudson Valley

30 Places You Might Run into a Celebrity in The Hudson Valley Hollywood on The Hudson is real! It seems like there's a new celebrity sighting in the Hudson Valley. Here are a few of the hot spots that you may run into a celeb while walking around town.