Should New Yorkers Wash Their Cars During Single-Digit Temps?

With temperatures plunging below zero in much of New York State car owners are confused whether it's safe to visit the local car wash. The answer may surprise you.

It's a dilemma that many drivers are facing this week. After Sunday's snowstorm, cars are covered in salt and grime, but freezing temperatures have some people concerned about taking their vehicles through the car wash.

Making things even more confusing, a Google search for advice on whether it's ok to wash your car when it's below freezing returns conflicting information. Some experts urge caution, warning that ice buildup could chip paint, jam door locks and cause windshield damage. Others say that it's far more dangerous to keep your car covered in corrosive salt and debris.

Canva Canva loading...

Hudson Valley Expert Chimes in: Washing Car in Freezing Temperatures

We spoke with Evan Baright of Foam and Wash who told us that as long as the proper steps are taken it's perfectly safe to wash your car in below-freezing temperatures. Baright explained that modern car washes use heated water and employ specially designed drying systems that remove most of the moisture and reduce the risks of freezing.

Foam and Wash recommends making sure your car is completely dried, especially at the locks and seals. Baright suggests parking your car in the sun or a sheltered area after going for a car wash to make sure any leftover moisture is evaporated.

Driving around with corrosive salt on your vehicle, especially on the undercarriage can lead to rusting and corrosion so it's important to wash it off as quickly as possible to avoid damage, even if that means going to the car wash when it's below freezing.

7 of the Best Places to Get A Car Wash in Dutchess County Car washes that are located in Dutchess County. Gallery Credit: CJ