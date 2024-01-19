Vehicle Plunges Through Ice In the Hudson Valley

Water rescue can be risky and difficult, as the threat of for drowning and hyperthermia is always a concern. Flash floods are a common cause for dispatch calls, as vehicles can easily be swept away with just a relatively small amount of rushing water.

But sometimes motorists end up in the water on their own, whether it be by driver error or sudden medical episode. Add the fact that it's winter and below freezing, and said rescue becomes even more perilous.

Rescue Crews Respond to Reports of a Vehicle That Went Through Ice

The East Fishkill Fire District shared on their Facebook page that units were dispatched for a car that went through ice approximately twenty-five feet from solid ground with an occupant on the edge of the window. The incident happened friday morning, around 10 AM.

The department says they used rescue trucks, a tower ladder, cold water rescue and a boat to help the stranded driver. East Fishkill Fire says that the rescue was completed with a member of their cold water rescue team wearing a drysuit and safety rope, and then taking the boat across the ice to the vehicle,

Once they reached vehicle, they were able to transferring the occupant to the boat, and then back to solid ground.

The Top 10 Fastest Growing Cities in New York State Another year means another round of residents either moving to or leaving the state. While New York is seeing quite a few people flee the state, the majority of them appear to be leaving New York City.

report from the New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli found NYC's population shrank by 5 percent since 2021.

The report also found that some of those city-dwellers relocated to towns just outside the Big Apple, which seems to be backed up by the latest Census data. In fact, 9 of the 10 cities with the fastest growing populations are within driving distance to NYC. Gallery Credit: Megan

Rescuers Aid Man Who Helped Dog and Owner Who Fell Through Ice

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said that a forest ranger responded to a report of a dog that had fallen through the ice the morning of January 13 at Hinkley Reservoir.

WHAM News 10 says the incident happened in the town of Russia in Herkimer County.

The DEC says that the dog's owner, a 59-year-old from Cold Brook, saw the canine fall through the ice and went after the dog in a kayak, which then overturned. When the DEC arrived, a 42-year-old good samaritan from Cold Harbor had rescued the dog in a second kayak.

The man was nearby and had seen the dog and his owner before grabbing a kayak and rope to pull the dog's owner to shore, before going back to save the dog.