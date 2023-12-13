Cannabis Gummies Sold in New York State Recalled

Is there any good news for cannabis users in New York state these days?

While the New York State Office of Cannabis Management recenlty agreed to settle with several groups who had sued over license distribution, others who have looked to make a profit have not been so lucky.

According to Rockland County Business Journal, the Cannabis Growers Showcase program will come to end by the end of the year. These farmers markets and pop-ups have proven to be successful, as they helped growers sell off the surplus of crop that otherwise would have gone to waste.

Now, the New York Office of Cannabis Management has also announced that there has been a statewide recall of certain THC gummies at licensed cannabis dispensaries in New York.

Recalled Cannabis Gummies Across New York State

NBC reports that the OCM is recalling gummies sold under the name "Jenny's Zee Zee gummies 2:1 THC/CBN adult use edible product". Offcials say the gummies were sold at licensed cannabis dispensaries throughout New York state between early September and early November.

NBC says that the move comes a a precautionary, for the affected product didn't "undergo required testing for consumer safety and product quality".

The OCM currently lists 32 active adult-use retail dispensaries in the state of New York.

What Towns and Areas in the Hudson Valley Opted In?

Of course, there still aren't any legal weed shops (beyond medical) open in the Hudson Valley as of yet. The wait continues as of now, though hopefully, it won't be long.

Will the State of New York Finally See A Lot More Legal Weed Shops?

Back in October, the New York Office of Cannabis Management announced that they are planning to distribute between 1,000 to 1,500 adult-use cannabis licenses. The Office's Chief Equity Officer Damian Fagon says that half of those will be new retail dispensary licenses.