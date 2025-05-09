Mowing Tips For Out of Control New York Lawns After Weeks of Rain

If your lawn is growing out of control and the rain has prevented you from mowing, all hope is not lost as long as you follow some simple tips.

Thanks to what seems like never-ending rain in the Hudson Valley, I've been helplessly watching my lawn grow longer and longer while being prevented from doing anything about it. To make things worse, my lawn was fertilized just before the long rain spell started, causing the grass to grow even quicker.

Many Hudson Valley homeowners are in the same spot. They're either wondering if they can mow the grass when it's still wet or trying to come up with a plan of attack when the rain finally ends.

The good news is that all hope is not lost, and your lawn can be tamed without causing too much damage as long as you follow a few important guidelines.

Can You Mow in the Rain?

While it's not optimal, you can mow your lawn when it's wet. However, you will need to use some caution. If the ground in your yard is squishy and soft, your lawn mower could do some real damage. The wheels could press ruts into your yard, making it bumpy and uneven once things dry. In that case, it's best to wait.

If it's just your grass that's wet, carefully taking a little off the top is fine for your lawn, but it could damage your mower. Make sure to clean off all of the wet clippings from the mower when you're done and thoroughly dry it before rolling it back into the shed to prevent rust. You'll most likely be left with some big clumps of mulched grass sitting on your lawn after mowing in the rain. Once the weather clears up, be sure to remove any big mounds by mowing over them again or breaking them up with a leaf blower so they don't kill the lawn underneath.

What to Do if You Can't Mow For Weeks?

If you're either unable or unwilling to mow when it's wet, that's ok. Yes, your lawn will probably be difficult to trim back, but with a little work, you can safely get it back under control.

While lawn experts warn against cutting off more than 1/3 of the height of your lawn, a one-time scalping is unlikely to cause any permanent damage, especially after a long period of rain. The best way to get your lawn back down to size after lots of unattended growth is to set your mower wheels to their highest setting. After the initial mowing, you can lower the wheels again and make a second or even third pass until it's at a proper length and all of the clippings are mulched.

Hopefully, the rain will end soon and everyone can get back to a normal lawn care schedule. In the meantime, don't stress out too much when you look out the window. You'll get your lawn under control again.

