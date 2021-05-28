Can You Legally Remove a Bird’s Nest in the Hudson Valley?

So you found a bird's nest on your property, and it seems to be an active nest, can you legally move it to another location?

If you find a bird's nest on your property, there is some information that you should be aware of before taking any action. For starters, the Migratory Brid Treaty Act of 1918 protects more than 1,000 birds in North America, many of which that you will find nesting in your yard. This treaty protects birds in a number of ways, including their nests.

What does that mean if you come across a nest in your yard? If the nest has eggs or a bird is brooding, legally you cannot move that nest. If the nest absolutely has to be moved, you should contact a local rescue organization. Can you move the nest at all, or should you always avoid moving them?

If you spot a nest before it's completely built, as it takes a few days for a bird to construct the nest. Let's face it, birds don't always pick the best spots to call home, so there could be a chance that you might have to relocate it before the babies come. Once the bird is done with the nest, there is a chance that the bird could reuse the nest, or if you keep it where it is, maybe another bird will move in.

It appears the best thing to do is to just leave the birds where they are unless the nest has to move for a certain reason.

