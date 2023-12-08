Police say a New York state woman who crashed her vehicle on the Thruway has been arrested for driving while intoxicated. The New York State DMV website says that that the penalties for an alcohol or drug-related violation include the loss of driving privileges, fines, and a possible jail term.

State Police had announced that they issued a total of 12,171 tickets statewide during this year’s special Thanksgiving holiday traffic enforcement period. Troopers says they arrested 178 people for DWI and investigated 765 crashes, with zero fatalities reported.

And while this following alleged DWI arrest occurred outside the enforcement period, law enforcement on state and local levels will remain more active as we approach the rest of the holidays.

Police Arrest Woman Who Allegedly Crashed on New York State Thruway

The New York State Police said in a press release that State Police assigned to the Northway Interstate Patrol responded to the reports of a one-car crash into the median of I-87 in Moreau, NY, the afternoon of December 1.

State Police say the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was identified asa 60-year-old woman from Cohoes. The suspect denied injuries and was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and other traffic violations, according to officials.

The suspect was transported for processing, where she recorded a 0.20% BAC, which is two and a half times over the state's legal limit of 0.08&.

What Are Penalties For DWI in New York State?

A first time offense for Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) or Driving While Impaired by a Drug (DWAI-Drug) carries a fine of $500 to $1,000 dollars, and revocation of your driver's license for six months.

A BAC of 0.18% BAC or higher can carry a charge of Aggravated DWI.