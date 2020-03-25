You Likely Can’t Get COVID-19 From Takeout or Delivery Food

It's something all of us have been wondering; Can you catch coronavirus through food delivery or takeout?

Many of us are doing whatever we can to avoid exposure to COVID-19. Proper handwashing, social distancing and following recommendations by local government have become important parts of our daily lives.

While much of the Hudson Valley is completely shut down, restaurants have been allowed to remain open, preparing food for takeout or delivery. I'm sure I'm not the only one who's wondered just how safe it is to order food, considering how contagious the coronavirus is.

The good news is that health experts seem to agree that there is little risk of contracting coronavirus through food. According to the FDA, currently, there is no evidence to support the transmission of COVID-19 by food. Unlike the norovirus or hepatitis, coronavirus cannot grow inside of food.

Luckily, commercial kitchens already have extensive food safety procedures in place. Thanks to those rigorous safety inspections by the board of health, local restaurants are well aware of the things they need to do to keep your food safe, and have stepped up sanitary measures even more.

According to health experts, the real risk for transmission of COVID-19 comes from person to person contact. Practicing safe distancing and handwashing while picking up your food is the most important thing to do to keep the virus away. While not believed to be a huge risk, it's still possible that paper and plastic packaging could hold on to some of the virus if the person who touched it before you was infected. Washing your hands after unwrapping your food is the best way to limit the threat of exposure.

Here in the Hudson Valley, we are fortunate to have so many great restaurants that have made pickup and delivery service available during the quarantine. Experts agree that as long as you limit your exposure to other people, treating yourself to a delicious meal may be just what the doctor ordered.

