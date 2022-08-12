Enter To Win: Camp Like A Rockstar In The Hudson Valley

The Hudson Valley is a beautiful place with many great areas to go camping. Here at WPDH, along with Dutchess Beer, Stella Artois, and Glampstar want to have you Camping Like A Rockstar this Summer or Fall!

For the month of August, stop out and see the WPDH Crew at a series of events to automatically qualify to win the Glamping Package of a lifetime.

If selected as a winner, you will receive:

Camping Accommodations from Glampstar for up to 4 at a Hudson Valley Campground of your choice*

for up to 4 at a Hudson Valley Campground of your choice* $500 towards booking the campground of your choice

Firepit from Stella Artois

Glampstar Glampstar loading...

*campground must be within the service area of Glampstar and the dates must be available at the time of booking with Glampstar.

ENTER TO WIN AT THESE LOCATIONS:

8/12: 5:30P - 7:30P - Beer World, Kingston

8/12: 8P - 10P - P&Gs, New Paltz

8/19: 5:30P - 7:30P - Carlie O's, Red Hook

8/19: 8P - 10P - Fireside BBQ & Grill, Salt Point