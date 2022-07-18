Win A Tailgate Party For You and 20 Friends To The WPDH Summer Concert

WPDH is extremely excited to present our Summer Concert featuring Foreigner and Don Felder on August 7th at Bethel Woods! We want to send you and 20 other guests to the show with a special tailgate party which includes food for everyone and you'll get to party with Tigman!

You'll get food for you and 20 friends, admission tickets to the show for everyone, a special seating area at the show, and get to hang with Tigman at the show!

Here's your chance to qualify:

Stop by any one of these WPDH events and automatically qualify:

July 21:

6p-8p: The Derby, Poughkeepsie

July 22:

5p-7p: Hurricane Bar & Grill, Poughkeepsie

July 28:

6p-8p: Shadows, Poughkeepsie

Get Social With WPDH and Earn Chances to Qualify: