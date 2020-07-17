If you're looking for a smoke, then soon Hannaford won't be the place to go. The supermarket chain said that they'll stop selling all tobacco products at all 183 locations by this fall. CBS reports that will mean all cigarettes, e-cigarettes, cigars, and pipe tobacco will soon be gone.

Officials from the store say that they've been moving away from tobacco prospects for a while now, and the move signals they're dedication to healthier living.

The move follows other big chain stores; like Target, which stopped selling tobacco in 1996, and CVS Pharmacy, which stopped in 2014.

The supermarket chain is based out of Maine, and has locations across the northeast. Hannaford has Hudson Valley locations in Highland, Wappingers Falls, Plattekill, New Windsor, Pawling, Walden, Red Hook, Pine Bush, and two spots in Kingston.

