Win a 4-Pack to Burnout Nationals on October 5th

THIS OCTOBER 5TH, the Orange County Fair Speedway in Middletown, New York, will host an epic international showdown! Australia’s BEST are flying in to compete in the Burnout Nationals $20,000 Burnout Competition. Don’t miss out on this full day event coupled with a Mega Car Show, FMX stunts , Indoor Showcase , 4x4 games all in a family-friendly atmosphere.

What is the Burnout Nationals?

The Burnout Nationals is a nationally judged Car, Truck, Hotrod ,Import, Bike Show, Cruise & Meet. They have everything a regular Cruise / Show has. Trophies, Awards, giveaways, DJ Entertainment, 50/50 raffles, Mega Jenga, Jungle gyms for the kids, Corn hole, Video Games, and Full Bar and Concessions to satisfy your hunger and thirst. Nothing like an ice-cold beverage on a hot day while checking out all the rides that come through the gate. From Hot Rods to Imports, Lifted and lowered trucks, they have them all.

Once trophies are awarded, we invite everyone over to our 140x90 Australian Style Burnout pit to hone their skills for our $15,000 competition at the Burnout Nationals Finale Car, Truck, and Cycle Show.

