Police Need Info About Burglary in Woodstock, New York

The nice weather we are experiencing in the Hudson Valley may have a lot of us leaving doors and windows open. It is always a good idea if you plan to do that that you make sure when you leave your home you close things back up. Even if you are running out on a quick errand. It only takes a minute for someone to break into your home, especially if it is left open.

That brings me to an incident that took place earlier this week (June 27th, 2022) around 3:40 PM in the Town of Woodstock. According to a press release posted to Facebook by the Ulster County Sherriff's Department, they are currently helping the New York State Troopers look to investigate a burglary that took place in the area of Ratterman Road and Route 375.

Robbery Investigation in Woodstock, New York

The information posted on Facebook included descriptions of two people of interest. It is believed they are working as a team. One individual apparently approaches the house to see if anyone is home while the other waits to go inside if no one appears to be home.

Two persons of interest have been identified. The first person is described as a dark-skinned female wearing a hajib who was seen operating a Segway in the area just prior to the burglary. The second person is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’7” 140 pounds wearing a gray and white baseball hat, t-shirt, and pants. (via Facebook Ulster County Sheriff's Office)

The descriptions come from the fact that at two of the places the woman approached the owner of the home answered the door which according to the release resulted in the homeowner having a brief conversation with the woman.

It is important that if you have information or if you believe these people have visited your home that you contact the Investigator Jennifer Johnson at (845) 802-9293 or by email at jennifer.johnson@troopers.ny.gov.

