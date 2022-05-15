Do you love to eat a great hamburger and French fries? While we can all debate which is the best temperature to cook them too, like medium-rare, there are a few things that not everyone can agree on.

Those things might appear to be simple, it could be toppings? Like cheese? Who likes cheese on the hamburger? (Yuck!) What is the best cheese to have on a hamburger? American? Cheddar? Provolone?

What are 5 Ways You Can Easily Celebrate National Hamburger Month?

One way you can celebrate National Hamburger Month every month is to find a local restaurant that is featuring a burger and beer night. Look for a place where you get a burger, fries and a beer for the one price. The price will range from a low of $18 to all three to a high of $40. It all depends on the quality of the meat and the selection of beers.

Where is your favorite place to get a burger outside of your home?

Where is that one place that you consider a treat? Maybe its 5-Guys? Maybe its Chile's. Go, kick back, relax and embrace the familiar. Each one of these places will give you consistency. Consistency can be good, but it can also eventually be boring. But look at it this way, you didn't have to cook or clean up. So that is awesome.

Want to celebrate National Hamburger Month at home?

If you want to celebrate hamburgers at home, but want to do something different, change up the meat. I consistently use an 80/20 ground beef mix, but have no problem purchasing higher quality meat to grill, especially if it is on sale this week.

Do you have to have the burger on a bun to be able to eat a hamburger?

Oh heck no. You can have with or without the bun, no problem. There are even hamburger chains which have specialized in wrapping the burger patties in lettuce leaves, (hello In-n-Out Burger and 5-Guys). Does the type of bun matter? Do hamburger buns have to have seeds? What about a brioche roll or a pretzel bun? All sound great? Butter the roll and toast it? Try it, why not.

That is probably the best part of any hamburger. You can have it anyway you want to. Enjoy your National Hamburger Month and feel free to share with us what your perfect burger looks like, toppings, bun, etc. Send us a pic too!

