See Buffalo Native Rob Gronkowski’s Insane $7 Million New York Apartment

Rob Gronkowski has been one of the NFL's best tight ends of the last 30 years. In fact, you could say he's been one of the best in history. His numbers and championships certainly back that up.

Gronk (as he's commonly referred to), spent nearly a decade with the New England Patriots. After retiring, he returned in 2020 with fellow former Patriots great Tom Brady in Tampa Bay with the Buccaneers, and wouldn't you know it, they won the Super Bowl...again...Brady and Gronk that is -- not the Bucs, although they won the whole thing in 2002.

Gronkowski plays in Florida now, but that didn't stop him from buying a brand new home in New York. The all-pro tight end recently purchased a $7 million home at the famous 35 Hudson Yards in New York City. It's close to Hell's Kitchen, which is pretty cool.

The building has over 70 floors of beautiful apartment units and a hotel. Gronk's new home is reportedly over 2,600-square-feet and includes three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms.

Check out some of the photos of 35 Husdon Yards' real estate, courtesy of Zillow.

Buffalo Native Rob Gronkowski Buys $7 Million Home in New York Gronk has a new home and it's gorgeous. Check out some of the photos of 35 Hudson Yards luxury a[artments, courtesy of Zillow

LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Places to Live in New York State Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in New York using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.