See Buffalo Native Rob Gronkowski’s Insane $7 Million New York Apartment
Rob Gronkowski has been one of the NFL's best tight ends of the last 30 years. In fact, you could say he's been one of the best in history. His numbers and championships certainly back that up.
Gronk (as he's commonly referred to), spent nearly a decade with the New England Patriots. After retiring, he returned in 2020 with fellow former Patriots great Tom Brady in Tampa Bay with the Buccaneers, and wouldn't you know it, they won the Super Bowl...again...Brady and Gronk that is -- not the Bucs, although they won the whole thing in 2002.
Gronkowski plays in Florida now, but that didn't stop him from buying a brand new home in New York. The all-pro tight end recently purchased a $7 million home at the famous 35 Hudson Yards in New York City. It's close to Hell's Kitchen, which is pretty cool.
The building has over 70 floors of beautiful apartment units and a hotel. Gronk's new home is reportedly over 2,600-square-feet and includes three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms.
Check out some of the photos of 35 Husdon Yards' real estate, courtesy of Zillow.