Bryan Adams Announces Big Summer 2023 Tour With Joan Jett

It's a pairing of rock 'n' roll icons this summer, when Bryan Adams and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts team up for Adams' "So Happy It Hurts" tour.

Adams appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night (Jan. 31) where the tour was officially announced along with Adams performing the title track from his 2022 So Happy It Hurts album. You can watch the performance and the announcement down toward the bottom of this post.

So Happy It Hurts has also earned Adams a Grammy nomination, with the artist nominated for the song in the Best Rock Performance category. He'll find out if he can add a Grammy this Sunday (Feb. 5) when the Grammy Awards take place.

Joan Jett, meanwhile, also has an album to support as she issued Changeup last year. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted artist is coming off a year in which she joined Motley Crue and Def Leppard on the big ticket draw "The Stadium Tour."

These new dates with Adams and Jett kick off June 6 in Baltimore, Maryland and will keep the two musicians on the road through an Aug. 3 finale in Seattle. See all of the stops listed below.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday (Feb. 3) at 12PM local time. Check here for availability.

Bryan Adams, "So Happy It Hurts" (Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Performance)

Bryan Adams / Joan Jett 2023 Tour Dates

June 06 – Baltimore, Md. @ CFG Bank Arena

June 07 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

June 09 – New York City, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

June 10 – Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

June 11 – Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

June 13 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center

June 14 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

June 15 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

June 17 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

June 18 – Duluth, Ga. @ Gas South Arena

June 20 – Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live

June 21 – Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena

June 28 – Sugar Land, Texas @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

June 29 – Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

July 01 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

July 02 – Rosemont, Ill. @ Allstate Arena

July 03 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

July 06 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

July 07 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Maverik Center

July 25 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center

July 26 – San Diego, Calif. @ Viejas Arena

July 28 – Palm Springs, Calif. @ Acrisure Arena

July 29 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum

July 30 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center

Aug. 02 – Portland, Ore. @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Aug. 03 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Bryan Adams, joan jett, 2023 tour Live Nation loading...