Bryan Adams Announces Big Summer 2023 Tour With Joan Jett
It's a pairing of rock 'n' roll icons this summer, when Bryan Adams and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts team up for Adams' "So Happy It Hurts" tour.
Adams appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night (Jan. 31) where the tour was officially announced along with Adams performing the title track from his 2022 So Happy It Hurts album. You can watch the performance and the announcement down toward the bottom of this post.
So Happy It Hurts has also earned Adams a Grammy nomination, with the artist nominated for the song in the Best Rock Performance category. He'll find out if he can add a Grammy this Sunday (Feb. 5) when the Grammy Awards take place.
Joan Jett, meanwhile, also has an album to support as she issued Changeup last year. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted artist is coming off a year in which she joined Motley Crue and Def Leppard on the big ticket draw "The Stadium Tour."
These new dates with Adams and Jett kick off June 6 in Baltimore, Maryland and will keep the two musicians on the road through an Aug. 3 finale in Seattle. See all of the stops listed below.
Tickets will go on sale this Friday (Feb. 3) at 12PM local time. Check here for availability.
Bryan Adams, "So Happy It Hurts" (Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Performance)
Bryan Adams / Joan Jett 2023 Tour Dates
June 06 – Baltimore, Md. @ CFG Bank Arena
June 07 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center
June 09 – New York City, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
June 10 – Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
June 11 – Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena
June 13 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center
June 14 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
June 15 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
June 17 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
June 18 – Duluth, Ga. @ Gas South Arena
June 20 – Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live
June 21 – Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena
June 28 – Sugar Land, Texas @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
June 29 – Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena
July 01 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center
July 02 – Rosemont, Ill. @ Allstate Arena
July 03 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center
July 06 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
July 07 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Maverik Center
July 25 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center
July 26 – San Diego, Calif. @ Viejas Arena
July 28 – Palm Springs, Calif. @ Acrisure Arena
July 29 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum
July 30 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center
Aug. 02 – Portland, Ore. @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Aug. 03 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena