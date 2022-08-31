Hudson Valley Sister Angry With Brother Who Stole Child’s Name, Is He a Jerk?

Can you call "dibs" on a name?

I know that calling "dibs" on something does have meaning to some of us, right? If you don't know what "dibs" is let me explain. Dibs is something someone says when they want to claim something that might be claimed by someone else. Calling dibs is usually done between friends and to some, including the woman who sent us the email below, is considered LAW!

Is This Brother a Jerk?

We got this message a few days ago from a woman in Poughkeepsie who is extremely angry with her brother. Here is what she wrote...

Hey guys, I HATE MY BROTHER! I’m 26 years old and come from a family with 3 kids, me, my older brother, and my younger sister. The three of us have a decent relationship, at least I thought we did. My older brother Luke and his wife just had their first child last week and he did something that has me thinking I don’t want to talk to him ever again. For years I have always made it clear to my family that when I have kids, I have one name that I want for a boy and one for a girl. For a boy, Kieran, and for a girl Angelina. I’ve said it a thousand times, so many times that my family makes fun of me because of it. Anyway, my brother had his baby, a girl, and he named her Angelina! WHAT? He knew that that was my name. How could he do this to me? I feel like I don’t ever want to speak to him again. He's a huge jerk for doing this to me, right?

Call You Call "Dibs" on a Name?

Honestly, I do think that it was a jerk move by the brother to take the name after she has made such a big deal about it for so long. Yes, he's a jerk BUT it's not something that should stop you from talking to him. You only get one family and things like this aren't worth the feeling you'll get when you regret speaking for years. What do you guys think is he a jerk?

Is it Weird for Cousins to Have the Same Name?

If and when this woman does decide to have children she can always just go with the names she's always wanted, right? Or is it weird to have two first cousins named the same name? What do you guys think? Call or text us through the Wolf Country App.

Here are some other name suggestions if she chooses to pick a new name...LOL!

