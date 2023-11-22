British Family to Open Unique Pie Shop in Wappingers Falls

Finishing touches on a new pie shop are being made in Wappingers Falls, but what's being sold inside isn't quite what you'd expect.

This seems like the perfect time of year to launch a pie shop. The holidays are the perfect time for pie. Whether it's a pumpkin pie on the Thanksgiving table or an apple pie made from this year's Hudson Valley harvest, if families are gathered together you know there's a pie not far away.

Braised Pies to Open in Wappingers Falls

The new pie shop is called Braised Pies, which may seem like a strange name for a pie shop. That is until you find out exactly what kind of pies are being made there.

While you won't find any apple, rhubarb, pumpkin, strawberry or blueberry pies at Braised Pies you will find some traditional baked goods that are authentically British. Think more savory than sweet.

That's right, these are meat pies. And if the lines of people who've been waiting to snatch up these hearty pastries are any indication, they're simply delicious.

Instagram/braisedpies Instagram/braisedpies loading...

Popular Pies Fill a Hole in the Hudson Valley Food Landscape

Oliver Wilkinson was inspired to start his pie business as a way to give his mother some relief from her long daily commute. In a business spotlight posted by the Pawling Farmers Market, Wilkinson explained that he came up with the idea for the family to start making pies together.

I always loved the flavours of my Mum's food and just knew they would be a hit. We rented a kitchen and sold our pies at farmers markets.

Wilkinson's pie business took off like a rocket. Over the summer the mother and son team were selling over 200 pies a weekend. All of that success inspired them to begin searching for a more permanent location and landed them in the Village of Wappingers Falls.

An authentic menu of pies will be available

Some of Braised Pies' most popular flavors include British staples like Steak & Ale which is a pie filled with beef cooked in Guinness and beef stock with mushrooms, onion and thyme. There's also Chicken and Leek, Chicken and Bacon, Turkey Pot Pie, Vegetable Pot Pie and Scouse, which is a traditional lamb stew from Liverpool, with carrots, turnip and potato covered in a pastry crust.

In addition to their popular 9-inch pies, Wilkinson says the storefront will also carry sausage rolls, 6-inch personal pies and pasties, which are smaller, folded-over pie crusts with filling. Menu items will have protein-packed, plant-based and gluten-free options as well.

A. Boris A. Boris loading...

New Braised Pies Location in Village of Wappingers

Wilkinson should probably expect a few Sweeney Todd jokes after people realize that he's opening his meat pie shop next to a hair salon. Braised Pies will be located at 2665 East Main Street, formerly Eddie's Gourmet Pizza. The pie maker says he chose Wappingers Falls because of its community.

I've yet to open the store and the support has been fantastic. So many people are excited to see what we have available.

Curious pie lovers will need to wait just a little bit more for Braised Pies to open. Wilkinson says he's hard at work finishing up a few projects at the shop and expects to officially open for business in the next two weeks.

