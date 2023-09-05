It's happened yet again. Another tractor-trailer that was too tall has hit an overpass with low clearance. But this is not to be confused with another often struck bridge in the lower Hudson Valley area, on the New York State Thruway. Officials say this most recent crash led to "significant structural damage."

This crash did not happen on the Hutchinson River Parkway in Westchester.

More Vehicles Hit This Bridge Over Any Other One in New York State

According to the Greenwich Times, that other bridge on the border of Rye Brook, NY and Greenwich, CT., where the Hutch becomes the Merritt Parkway, has been struck more times than any other bride in the state of New York, such as this occasion in October 2022.

The Times said in 2019 that the bridge has been struck almost 150 times in just the past ten years.

Truck Strikes Overpass in Rockland County

The New York State Police said in a press release that troopers responded to a crash involving a tractor-trailer that struck the South Broadway overpass on I-87 in the village of South Nyack.

Police say the the 39-year-old driver from Hollywood, Florida was traveling southbound when the large steel tower he was transporting struck the overpass causing significant structural damage.

Police Say Driver Did Not Have Permit to Transport Load

State police say the clearance for the overpass is 14’1” and the tractor-trailer was determined to be oversized in height measuring 17’6.” Police say the driver was transported to Nyack Hospital for evaluation and was driving for a company out of Bartlett, Illinois.

State police went on to say he does not have a permit to transport the oversized load on the New York State Thruway.

He was issued multiple traffic tickets for violating Thruway Rules and Regulations.

The crash caused significant traffic delays early that morning August 31. State Police would like to emphasize that the maximum allowable height on the Thruway is 13 feet, 6 inches, and is strictly enforced.