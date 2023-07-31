Brand New Cannabis Company Holding Hiring Event

The popularity of legal cannabis continues here in the Hudson Valley as a brand new cannabis company is getting ready to start its business. Like any business though, a company needs employs which is why this new company is set to hold a massive hiring event later this week.

Get our free mobile app

New Legal Cannabis Company in Orange County

This brand new company has many in the area excited for its debut. The company goes by the name of 'Orange County Cannabis Co.' and they will be opening for business right in Middletown.

Pot David McNew/Getty Images loading...

On their website, it is quite clear what Orange County Cannabis Co's mission is. In their own words...

At Orange County Cannabis Co., we are more than just a dispensary - we are a community of individuals dedicated to fostering growth, empowerment, and inclusion. Our mission is rooted in fostering social equity within the cannabis industry and the Orange County community at large. We believe in the transformative power of cannabis and its potential to bring about positive change for both individuals and communities.

First Retail Marijuana Stores Open In Washington State Getty Images loading...

On their website, it is stated that the new business will be opening its doors "later this Summer" though an official date has not been released as of yet. The company will now join a what is becoming a very popular industry as of late in the Hudson Valley which has seen numerous other cannabis related businesses get their start.

Photo by CRYSTALWEED cannabis on Unsplash Photo by CRYSTALWEED cannabis on Unsplash loading...

Remember to Bring Your Resumes'

For those that may be interested in getting being part of the new companies beginning, Orange County Cannabis Co is holding a hiring event later this week in anticipation for beginning business operations.

rgbspace rgbspace loading...

The event is being held on Friday August 4th at 1308 Dolsontown Rd in Middletown. The company is looking to fill positions for "Budtenders Security" as well as "Fulfillment Delivery". Both full time and part time positions are available and all applicants are required to bring their resumes as well as identification. Applicants must also be over the age of 21 to apply.

Check This Out: New York State to Allow Cannabis Sales at Concert and Festivals

Law and Marijuana matt_benoit loading...

Those who attend can expect to be interviewed, meet the rest of the Orange County Cannabis Co team and attend what is being called the "Cultivator Showcase". The event will begin at 11am and will last until 2pm this Friday, August 4th.

"Giant Horror Plant" Returns To New York State A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.

4 Refillery Stores in The Hudson Valley