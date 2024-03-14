Popular Family-Owned Power Equipment Business Hiring

Rare openings at one of the Hudson Valley's leading power equipment companies.

Stormville, NY based Brady's Power Equipment has been in business for over 30 years selling and servicing residential and commercial power equiment. They are also able to get parts for most brands and do warranty work for many different manufacturers.

According to their website, Brady's Power Equipment is a is a family owned and operated Outdoor Power Equipment business in Stormville. In 1970, Founder, Steve Brady started out in Cross River, NY with his business, The Cross River Country Store. At this store, Steve became a Stihl dealer. In 1978, Steve closed the doors of his country store in search of a greater success "upstate". He, his wife Carolyn and three children relocated to Hopewell Junction, NY. Many can recall the small business known as Steve Brady's Chainsaws.

Operating out of the basement garage of their home on Warren Drive. At this location he sold and serviced Stihl chainsaws. All the while, Steve also worked on the road servicing many tree companies in their shops. The at home business became a great success and quickly required more space, and today the business thrives at 231 NY-216, in Stormville, NY.

Work For One of the Most Well-Known Power Equipment Shops in the Area

Founded not only on excellent customer service, but also on the principles of hard work and a focused attitude, Brady's Power Equipment, Inc. has a long list of satisfied customers. If you think you have what it takes to work for one of the leading power equipment shops in the Hudson Valley area, a couple of rare posiitons have opened up.

There a driver postition and a sales position open at Brady's Power equipment. The driver position is part time driver along with shop helper duties and the other position is sales associate. You can apply here.

