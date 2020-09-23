Bob Wright is a Vietnam Vet Who Rocks

Chris Geiger sent us a nomination for Vets Who Rock on behalf of his father-in-law, Bob Wright. As former Marine, Wright served in Vietnam. But today he lives a much quieter life working on his car, tending to his garden, woodworking and being there for his grandchildren.

Although he's retired from service, Wright still gives back to his community by donating vegetables from his garden to local food pantries. In order to allow his daughter and son-in-law to both pursue full-time careers, Wright helps watch his three grandchildren. Not only that, but the former Marine also assisted the couple while the were both going back to college at 40 years of age.

Bob Wright

One of Wright's biggest passions is a blue '55 Bellaire that he's completely restored. In fact, Bob can fix just about anything. His son-in-law even claims that he's able to build an entire car from the ground up, and we don't doubt it. He also believes that Bob deserves recognition for everything he's done and continues to do for his family and community.

I could give him every dollar I make for the rest of my life and would still feel like I owed him. Thanks Pa! You are a proud Veteran, and you definitely ROCK!

We couldn't agree more. So congratulations, Bob and thank you for your service. you're this month's Vet Who Rocks.

