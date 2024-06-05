Long Island Comedy Legends Headed to Hudson Valley

Bob Nelson will be part of of Long Island Comedy Legends Night show.

A big comedy show featuring some stand-up comedy legends from Long Island will be taking place in Hopewell Junction, NY. Long Island has been home to many clubs since stand-up comedy venues became popular back in the ’70s and ’80s. While most of the clubs are now gone, many of the comedians are still around.

Mill Creek Caterers is a family owned premier event venue located in Hopewell Junction. The Mustakas family has owned and operated East Fishkill Provisions for over 25 years. Since taking over Mill Creek and renovating, their mission continues to provide a family oriented atmosphere, supporting local businesses and the community. The venue hosts events from 50- 220 people in both The Creekside Room and The Ballroom. The event space that suits any occasion, from weddings to retirement parties, and comedy shows!

Long Island Comedy Legends Night at Mill Creek Caterers

The show Friday, June 7 is being billed as Long Island Comedy Legends Night that will feature dinner, drinks and laughs, located at a popular area venue. The show will feature Joey Kola and Bob Nelson plus a guest comedy appearance by Terr-Ann Zander, hosted by Eddie Sloshower.

About Bob Nelson

Nelson began doing stand-up in comedy clubs while a theater student at Nassau Community College in the late 1970s. The comedian specializes in rubber-faced comedy characters. He is also known for his Jacques Cousteau impersonations and his "football act" in which he parodies the old team rundowns in the College Football All-Star games in which players announce their names, numbers, and teams.

Nelson was Rodney Dangerfield's opening act for eight years and was featured in two of Rodney's HBO stand-up comedy showcases, alongside Jerry ASEinfeld, Roseanne Barr, Rita Rudner and Bob Saget. That led to two HBO specials starring Nelson, including "Nelson Schmelson. Nelson was also in a comedy group called "The Identical Triplets" with Eddie Murphy and Rob Bartlett. Nelson appeared several times on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson and various other talk shows and appeared on tour with Gallagher during 2016–17.

A Little About Joe Kola

"The Tonight Show with Jay Leno", "The Late Show with David Letterman", "Comedy Central Presents Joey Kola", "Comedy Central's Premium Blend", "The King of Queens" on CBS, and "The Rosie O'Donnell Show" are just a few of the TV appearances Joey has made in his 24 year career as a stand up comedian. Born and raised in NY, Joey has worked at countless comedy clubs, colleges, casinos, cruise ships, and corporate shows.

Long Island Island Legends Comedy Night on June 7th will feature a BBQ style menu and cash bar. Doors at 6:30pm, buffet dinner starts at 7pm, showtime 8:30pm. Tickets are $60 a person and available here