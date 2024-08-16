Why did it have to be snakes? Recently, a person notified authorities over something unexpected they stumbled upon inside a vacant home in New York state. However, what officials found in this house was not anything you would normally see in New York.

Boa Constrictors

Boa Constrictors are mostly found in places like Central and South America, and the Caribbean. They can range in length from 3 to 13 feet, and weigh up to 60 pounds depending on their environment. They are not native to New York state.

Boas can attack if they feel threatened. But while their bite is quite painful, it is rarely dangerous to humans. And while they're considered one of the larger species of snakes in the world, their length pales in comparison to certain other species of pythons and anacondas.

Ban on Constrictors in New York State

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says that residents can own a snake as a pet as long as they are non-venomous and not native to New York. However, the DEC also classifies the larger species of constrictor snakes as dangerous animals, and thus are illegal to own unless you hold a Dangerous Animal License.

Exotic pet laws are even more restrictive once you enter New York City as Capitol City Movers says that reptilian species, however, are one of the most numerous groups in the NYC law ban.

Large Boa Constrictor Found Inside Home in New York State

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said that they received a call from the Lackawanna Police Department seeking assistance with a large, unknown species of snake reportedly found by an individual in a vacant house.

An ECO arrived at the location a short time after receiving the call and took possession of the reptile, identified as a boa constrictor.

The Officer then took the snake to an animal hospital for evaluation. A reptile rescue group will eventually find the boa constrictor a new home.

Snakes of New York

New York Upstate says that are 17 species of snakes found in New York, three of which (Timber Rattlesnake, Eastern Massasauga Rattlesnake, and the Copperhead) are venomous.

Other species include; the Eastern Milk Snake, Western Black Rat Snake, Eastern Hognose Snake, Eastern Ribbon Snake, Northern Brown Snake, Shorthead Garter Snake, Maritime Garter Snake, and the Northern Water-Snake.

