Many New York Motorists Violating Little-Known ‘Blinker Law’

Many New York drivers are unknowingly in violation of the New York traffic code and at risk of receiving two points on their license just for changing lanes.

Most of us haven't taken a good look at the traffic laws in New York since we were studying for our driver's license exam. While the rules of the road seem to be self-explanatory, there are some laws that the majority of us have either forgotten or never really knew at all.

One of those laws revolves around the length of time you need to have your signal on before making a move.

How Long Must Your Blinker Be On Before Turning in New York State?

Everyone knows that failing to use a blinker at all when changing lanes is against the law, but fewer people know that not using your turn signal long enough is also a major violation.

According to the New York State Traffic Code, drivers must legally turn on their turn signal no less than 100 feet before changing lanes or turning off a roadway. Drivers who fail to obey this law can be fined and receive a two-point violation.

The law is commonly broken on roadways throughout the Hudson Valley, especially on Route 211 in Orange County and Route 9 in Dutchess County, where there are so many turn-offs that some argue it actually makes it more dangerous to signal too soon.

I've seen many drivers slow down before turning off the roadway and only putting on their signal right before exiting, so as not to get accidentally hit by drivers waiting to enter the roadway. While this may seem safer, it's actually against the law.

Drivers need to remember to not only use a turn signal, but to use it early. Not only is it safer, but it will also prevent you from receiving an unexpected ticket.

