Bill Murray Stuns New York Fans By Showing Up in Hudson Valley

Many Hudson Valley residents were stunned to see Bill Murray. We have all the sights and sounds of this unexpected celebrity sighting.

Acclaimed actor Bill Murray showed up at West Point to see Army football take on UMass.

"Bill Murray decided to show up for a Football Gameday at West Point🙌🙌 Welcome Bill‼️," Army West Point Athletics wrote on Facebook.

Murray must have been the Black Knight's good luck charm as Army defeated UMass 33-17 at Michie Stadium on Senior Day. Army ended the year 5-1 at home.

The Stripes actor, which by the way is back streaming on Netflix, seemed to have had a great time at the game as evident by the photos below.

Below the photos are what ESPN says is "the greatest sideline interview in the history of televised football."

Bill Murray Stuns New York Fans By Showing Up At West Point

Prior to the game, Murray got a tour of West Point which he said, "was beautiful."

During the game, he was a part of what ESPN is calling "the greatest sideline interview in the history of televised football."

CBS Sports Network’s Tina Cervasio conducted the interview which started inside a practice kicking net because Murray told Cervasio it would make her look "like a dramatic Spanish actress."

He then took food from an Army football player and told Cervasio he had a sake Bloody Mary which he thought was "very international."

See the full interview below.

