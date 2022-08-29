Big Orange County Blues Buffet to Benefit H.V. Animal Rescue

Is there anything better than a day of great music and food? How about a day of great music and food that will also benefit a Hudson Valley animal rescue? Now, that’s what I call a pretty good day. Mark your calendars now because that day is coming. Blues, delicious food prepared by a celebrity chef, and it all goes to help local animals.

It’s the Blue Arrow Animal Rescue Blues Buffet Benefit on Sunday, Oct. 16 from 2PM - 6PM at Blue Arrow Farm at 86 Glenwood Road in Pine Island. This is going to be a day of fine music with food cooked by celebrity chef Johnny Ciao. Johnny will be serving up delicious and inventive dishes which he prepared for some of the biggest names in showbiz. And the music will be phenomenal.

Be prepared for a fun day of blues music and more with Woodstock’s own Professor Louie and the Crowmatix and also Don Oriolo's Felix and the Cats. Professor Louie has played and worked with The Band, Bob Dylan, Van Morrison, Joe Jackson, Aretha Franklin and more. That’s a pretty impressive resume. And Don Oriolo's Felix and the Cats are a group of talented musicians that will get the show started.

Blue Arrow Farm was created by Don Oriolo, who has a rich music and art background. Don is an avid animal lover and philanthropist, and has put his farm to great use to help the community and beyond. Oct. 16 is going to be a great day on the farm, and you can be part of it. You can tickets and more information about the Blue Arrow Animal Rescue Blues Buffet Benefit right here.

