What Is This Giant Insect Found Across New York State? [PICS]

With warm and humid weather upon us, now is the time of year when insects are plentiful across New York and the east coast. Some of these bugs can grow to be quite big.

One particular insect boasts a seven-inch wingspan and can be found in many parts of New York. But while their appearance may be a bit alarming to some, are they really anything to worry about?

We hear about the many invasive species of insects, spiders, and nasty worms that have made New York home recently. This giant bug, described by some as "dinosaurish", can be found in streams and rivers and are actually native to the area.

Are Dobsonflies Common in New York?

Adult dobsonflies are some of the largest insects in the United States, and New York's temperate climate is the perfect environment for this insect.

Extra Good Life had previously posted that a resident of the Hudson Valley put up pictures in a local Facebook group of an insect that is so big, they're almost the size of a hot dog bun.

Wikipedia says that both adults and larvae are nocturnal, and are usually not seen as the grown dobsonflies hide under leaves in the canopy during the day. Hellgrammites are the "amphibious larvae of dobsonflies", known for their centipede-like bodies and three pairs of legs, says Insect wiki.

They're not only known for their size, but their power as well. This insect has "impressive, strong mandibles that can open wider than the width of their own heads" and can penetrate the exoskeletons of most other bugs, says Extra Good.

But experts say they pose no threat to humans, and are very important to the region's ecosystem.

