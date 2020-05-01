Beware Extortion Scams in Ulster County

The Ulster County District Attorney's Office is warning residents to beware extortion scams.

According to the Ulster County District Attorney's Office division of Consumer Affairs, scammers use threats designed to frighten you into handing over your money and often use threats of arrest.

The scammer will call you and pressure you into paying immediately and threaten to send law enforcement to your home if you refuse. They will also send you emails saying you owe money for a number of different reason, including speeding tickets and tax debts.

Consumer Affairs advises:

Do not be pressured by a threatening caller.

A government agency or legitimate company will never ask you to pay by unusual methods such as by gift or store cards, iTunes vouchers, wire transfers, or Bitcoins.

Do not respond to suspicious messages, texts, or emails. If you do, the scammers will likely escalate their intimidation and attempts to get your money.

If you receive an extortion-type call or email requesting immediate payment, file a complaint with the FBI at www.ic3.gov.

Consumer Affairs can be reached at (845) 340-3260

