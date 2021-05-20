Bethel Woods Center for The Arts Announces Summer Concert Schedule

It is official, Bethel Woods has announced their Summer Concert Schedule and I could not be any happier. Ever since I was little, I loved going to Bethel Woods even just to have a picnic, walk around and simply learn about the history on site.

Last summer, I returned to visit the Bandy Bazaar Trail and it was so awesome. I even had the chance to meet a gentleman who said that he was there during the late 60’s and hung out in the same trail. It is incredible that the history still lives on and that so many people are drawn to this site. I had the pleasure of going to the museum and reading all of the historical facts as well.

The last show that I saw at Bethel Woods was with my favorite comedian, Adam Sandler and Rob Schneider which was a night that I will never forget. It was the most perfect, warm summer night and I purchased lawn tickets. My friend and I grabbed a drink, food and laughed the entire time while watching Adam Sandler perform. He brought so much life, excitement and joy to the arena and folks there. Shoutout to Bethel Woods for having all sorts of events and bringing the community together.

The good vibes from the late 60’s still live on at Bethel Woods and thankfully, concerts are back in session this year. Here is a list of the lineup for this summer’s concert.

Chicago and Their Greatest Hits July 20th at 6:30 PM

Zac Brown Band with Teddy Swims & Ashland August 6th at 7:00 PM

James Taylor and His All-Star Band with Jackson Browne August 21st at 7:30 PM

Dead and Company August 23rd at 7:00 PM

Chris Stapleton with Margo Price & Kendell Marvel September 23rd at 7:00 PM

The Black Crowes Present: Shake Your Money Maker September 25th at 8:00 PM

To find out more info, visit the website here.

Who will you be seeing this summer? I am pumped to see Dead and Company, along with Zac Brown Band. Share with us below.