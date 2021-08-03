Another fun family Hudson Valley holiday-themed outing has just been announced, and this time, it's happening at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts for Halloween.

Maybe you've attended their drive-thru Peace, Love & Lights holiday event in the past and thought to yourself, "I could go for more of this."

Well, you're in luck, because just this week they announced that they would be introducing yet another bright holiday show, Peace, Love & Pumpkins, in what they are calling an 'enchanting walk-through Halloween experience.'

From October 15th through the 31st from 6:30pm until 10pm, visitors of all ages can enjoy all that Peace, Love & Pumpkins has to offer as they 'wind through the garden trails of our beautiful grounds and marvel hand-carved jack-o-lanterns and glowing pumpkin art' on the grounds of the infamous original site of Woodstock. In addition to the holiday themed displays, they'll also be displays of dinosaurs, mermaids, Big Foot, and of course, Woodstock festival icons.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 6th, at 10am here. Tickets will be sold per person.

Tickets will also go on sale August 6th at 10am for the return of Peace, Love & Lights, back for the 2021 holiday season and running daily from November 19 until January 2, 2022. This year's drive-thru light show will feature an almost 2 mile route. Tickets for this show are sold per carload.

Bethel's Light Show announcements come shortly after the Dutchess County Fairgrounds informed the Hudson Valley they would be welcoming The Wonderland of Lights, a family-friendly holiday drive-through experience to their Rhinebeck location this holiday season, kicking off on November 25.

