8 Great New York Getaways to Explore by Train

One pretty under-rated method of travel we have at our disposal in the Hudson Valley is trains!

Sure, a lot of people will take the train to commute to work or travel down into New York City from Poughkeepsie or Beacon, but there are a ton of stops along the way (and beyond) that are worth a day trip or even a long weekend.

Pros of Trains Over Road Trips

Well, the obvious factor is that no one has to drive! You and whoever you're traveling with can kick back, read a book, take a nap, whatever you like.

Another one of the great things about taking a ride on Metro North is that it's actually a beautiful train ride. You're pretty much along the Hudson the entire time and yes - it's definitely worth it to pick a train time around sunrise or sunset.

Trains also have cars that have bathrooms. Now, of course they're not the most glamorous, but when you have to go, it's at least an option that won't mess with your ETA like stopping at a rest stop would.

On top of all of those reasons, traveling by public transport is a better option environmentally. According to World in Data, "Taking a train instead of a car for medium-length distances would reduce emissions by around 80%." In fact, they rank opting for a train among the top 3 travel options that leave the lowest carbon footprint along with biking and walking.

So, the next time you're looking for a fun daytrip or overnight getaway, hop on the train and visit one of these great spots around New York:

