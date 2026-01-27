The Knot Names Best Wedding Spots in Hudson Valley for 2026
If you're planning a wedding this year, you might want to check this list FIRST!
The Knot, the popular global wedding tech platform, released their 2026 Best of Weddings Winners last week and more than a dozen Hudson Valley venues made the list.
To determine the winners, The Knot Worldwide says they analyzed nearly 800,000 verified user reviews, rating thousands of wedding vendors for various budgets, styles, and sizes across criteria such as professionalism, quality of work, flexibility, and customer service.
Here are the venues in the Hudson Valley that made the list:
- The Grandview — Poughkeepsie "Experience world-class service, modern elegance, and unmatched views of the Hudson River, where you and your guests are treated like family." (16x Winner!)
- West Hills Country Club — Middletown "Set on 200+ acres of manicured views, waterfalls, and a historic suspension bridge spanning the Wallkill River, West Hills Country Club is an exclusive wedding venue unlike any other in the Hudson Valley" (12x Winner)
- City Winery Hudson Valley — Montgomery "This stunning, 130-year-old historic Mill has been restored to its original romantic glory, with every detail exquisitely re-imagined and crafted with the touch of rustic yet urban class that is unique to City Winery." (3x Winner)
- The Roundhouse — Beacon "Our industrial past – original wood beams, exposed brick walls, and floor-to-ceiling windows – is met with sleek, modern steel railings, sweeping high curtains, and contemporary lighting. Set above a waterfall on the banks of the roaring Fishkill Creek..." (5x Winner)
- Lippincott Manor — Wallkill "Nestled in the scenic Hudson Valley, the property’s 15 acres feature panoramic views of the Wallkill River and Shawangunk Mountains."
- Hollow Brook Golf Club — Cortlandt Manor "this venue is home to a 2,800 square foot banquet room with vaulted ceilings and panoramic views of the nearby golf course and scenic mountain landscape." (3x Winner)
- Lotuswood Organic Wellness Farm — Middletown "At Lotuswood, every event is a harmonious blend of rustic charm and modern elegance. From intimate gatherings in the farmhouse to grand celebrations in the spacious barn, the venue offers versatile spaces to suit your vision."
- Blooming Hill Farm — Blooming Grove "Ceremonies can take place amongst a field of wildflowers. The gorgeous green barn area can be used for a cocktail hour for you and your new family members. If you're hosting an intimate wedding, you can use the barn and it's backyard for your reception." (3x Winner)
- Arrow Park — Monroe "Our park-like setting is the perfect backdrop for your dream destination wedding or all-day affair. Only an hour from Manhattan, our 1909 Italianate Mansion sits atop a cliff overlooking a beautiful waterfall fed lake, dotted with islands and surrounds by Sterling Forrest." (9x Winner)
- Rushmore Estate — Highland Mills "The beautiful mansion of Rushmore Estate provides a luxurious and regal environment surrounded by manicured lawns and untouched forestry."
- Cortlandt Colonial Manor — Cortlandt Manor "The event spaces at Cortlandt Colonial Manor embody the idea of simple sophistication, from the gazebo and the gardens to the chandeliers in the ballroom." (8x Winner)
- The Garrison — Garrison "...this idyllic property offers 300 acres of space for you to celebrate in style. Take in the natural beauty the area has to offer while enjoying fine dining, top-class services, and flexible spaces as you honor your milestone at this establishment." (12x Winner)
- The Abbey Inn & Spa — Peekskill "Perched high overlooking the Hudson River, this exceptional venue provides a fairytale backdrop for life's milestone occasions." (3x Winner)
- Mount Gulian Historic Site — Beacon " Tucked away on a private 44-acre estate with an unparalleled view of the Hudson River, Mount Gulian’s alluring grounds, charming garden, and historic buildings are ideal backdrops for you to craft your dream wedding."
- Monteverde at Oldstone — Cortlandt Manor "History, luxury, and charm await within our mansion and 27-acre estate overlooking the Hudson River. We can accommodate 360 guests for a reception in our tented pavilion or 100+ guests in the mansion with many amenities." (6x Winner)
- Crested Hen Farms — High Falls "Crested Hen Farms sits on the banks of the Rondout Creek, and the barn dates back to 1799. High Falls is rich in history and culture. Many famous towns are within a drive from our farm."
- Locust Grove Estate — Poughkeepsie "Located in the heart of the Hudson Valley, the historic Locust Grove Estate offers the best of 19th-century style and 21st-century amenities. Set on 200 acres of gardens with Hudson River views our West Gallery can accommodate up to 150 guests for dinner and dancing."
- Cedar Lakes Estate — Port Jervis "Nestled in the heart of the picturesque Hudson Valley, this fine estate invites you and your guests to enjoy breathtaking views overlooking tree-lined lakes, rolling hills, and the majestic Shawangunk Mountains." (1x Winner)
*(If a Best of Weddings winner — number of awards listed) *
