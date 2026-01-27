If you're planning a wedding this year, you might want to check this list FIRST!

The Knot, the popular global wedding tech platform, released their 2026 Best of Weddings Winners last week and more than a dozen Hudson Valley venues made the list.

To determine the winners, The Knot Worldwide says they analyzed nearly 800,000 verified user reviews, rating thousands of wedding vendors for various budgets, styles, and sizes across criteria such as professionalism, quality of work, flexibility, and customer service.

Here are the venues in the Hudson Valley that made the list:

*(If a Best of Weddings winner — number of awards listed) *