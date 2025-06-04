Savor The Best Veggie Burgers Across The Hudson Valley
We've got 5 Hudson Valley spots to get great veggie burgers.
National Veggie Burger Day is celebrated annually in June according to National Day Calendar. Veggie burgers are made from ingredients like beans, especially soybeans and tofu, nuts, grains and mushrooms. National Veggie Burger Day is celebrated on June 5 each year.
People love a good veggie burger, and some people can't even tell the difference between a real beef burger and a veggie burger. As far as food history goes, veggie burgers, or plant-based burgers, as they are known , are a relatively recent phenomenon, according to Smithsonian Magazine.
5 Great Veggie Hudson Valley Burger Spots
Garden Cafe Woodstock
Garden Cafe in Woodstock serves healthy, hand-crafted vegan food and juices. Try the Red Bean Sweet Potato Rice Burger with chipotle aioli and roasted potatoes.
6 Old Forge Rd, Woodstock, NY 12498
Fogwood and Fig
Fogwood & Fig in Port Jervis is a made-from-scratch, plant-based comfort food cafe that offers a variety of veggie burger options. Try the Flirty Burger, a smoky black lentil mushroom patty with chili cherry sauce, avocado, arugula, siracha lemon mayo, and red onion on a house sesame bun.
County Fare
County Fare in Wappingers Falls offers classic comfort foods locally sourced whenever possible, pairing food with a rotating curated craft beer menu. They also make a great veggie burger. Try the Peppadwe Veggie Burger made with sweet Piquante peppers, green peppers, mushroom, onion, carrots, olives and brown rice on a Brioche bun with lettuce and tomato.
2652 E Main St, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
The Wherehouse
The Wherehouse in Newburgh is a classic pub with classic and veg-friendly bar grub with craft beers in an 1860s storefront with a 1960s theme. Many veggie burger options here, but try the Beyond Burger, 100% veggie protein derived from peas and beets, no soy and gluten-free. Served with hand-cut fries.
119 Liberty St, Newburgh, NY 12550
Moonburger
Moonburger in Kingston, New Paltz and Poughkeepsie is a popular burger joint with a burger you just have to try! Its Amazing! Get the classic burger, a griddled Impossible patty with signature double onion, dill pickle, crunchy lettuce and special sauce on a Schmidt's potato roll.
5 Powells Ln, Kingston, NY 12401
87 Main St, New Paltz, NY 12561
2605 South Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
