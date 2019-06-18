Best Place to View the Fireworks in Poughkeepsie

The City of Poughkeepsie will host its annual Independence Day Fireworks Display on Thursday, July 4th.

The fireworks will begin shortly after dusk (approximately 9:20 pm). The best places to view the show are from Waryas Park (free), The Mid-Hudson Children’s Museum (tickets required), or the Walkway over the Hudson (tickets required).

The rain date for the fireworks display is Friday, July 5.

Parking is free in municipal parking lots beginning at 5 p.m. and in metered spaces after 6 p.m. Handicapped parking will be available at Waryas Park.

No Parking zones will be in place along North Water Street and in the lots of Waryas Park. John M. Flowers Circle at Waryas Park will be closed to vehicular traffic.

City of Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison said, "We hope everyone has a safe and enjoyable Fourth of July. There is no better place to celebrate the holiday than on the waterfront in Poughkeepsie. We hope to see you there!"



